Apollo Nida, formerly married to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, is now facing serious allegations from his current wife, Sherien Copes.

Copes, 44, filed for divorce on February 7, 2024, accusing Nida of infidelity and abusive behavior throughout their marriage.

In her court filing, obtained by In Touch Weekly, Copes says she's been separated from Nida since November 1, 2023.

She declared their marriage was "irretrievably broken" with no possibility of reconciliation.

"[Apollo] has committed adultery multiple times throughout our relationship. [Apollo] refused to seek professional help with his mental health issues and instead he emotionally and physically abused me and brought great emotional abuse to his stepdaughter," Copes, who is reportedly not seeking alimony from Nida, alleged in her filing.

Copes also accused the 46-year-old of abandoning her for at least a year and requested the court divide their marital assets and debts. A settlement agreement signed by both parties in October 2023 outlined that they would remain in the marital home until securing separate living arrangements, the outlet reports. The agreement also included a permanent restraining order, prohibiting Nida from harassing or stalking Copes. However, the Bravo reality TV star disputed these terms, telling In Touch Weekly in a statement how he "did not agree to anything. We [will] have our day in court. A lot of that language is false."

The couple's troubles escalated in March 2024, when Nida was arrested and charged with simple battery following an argument that turned physical, per Page Six. Copes called the police, alleging her spouse had shown her a video of her kissing another man before pulling her hair and shoving her against a refrigerator. Although Copes provided officers with video evidence of the verbal exchange, there was no footage of physical violence. Nida, per the outlet, claimed he only tried to take Copes' phone during the argument.

Nida was released on a $3,000 bond and charged with misdemeanor family violence.

At the time, Sherien downplayed the incident, stating to In Touch Weekly how the incident "was a huge blow out between a married couple that has brought us much closer since then. We have worked through our issues and have been going to couples therapy. The end."

While Nida's criminal case has stalled, he remains on federal probation for his 2014 conviction for bank fraud and identity theft, which resulted in an eight-year prison sentence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Nida rose to fame on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta as Phaedra Parks' husband in 2010. The pair divorced in 2014 and share two sons, Ayden and Dylan.

Nida will also appear on Bravo's Married to Medicine reality series alongside Parks on a cast couple's trip.