Fans have been raising alarms regarding Justin Bieber's recent public appearances, prompting his wife, Hailey Bieber, to grow increasingly worried about him.

The 30-year-old singer has been seen to appear particularly thin and pale recently, which has made fans concerned about his health and mental state.

An insider confirmed to the Daily Mail that all this culminated in Justin no longer caring about his well-being and not even bothering to make music—his lifelong passion.

"He goes to start recording but then cancels sessions because 'he isn't in the mood.' It's like he is struggling to focus on his own songwriting."

Hailey Is 'Helpless'

The 27-year-old model has reportedly been trying to do everything she can to support Justin — but isn't sure how best to help.

"Hailey is deeply concerned for Justin," another source told Page Six. "He won't listen to her when she tries to help, and she isn't sure how to manage things at this point."

The source went on to say that Hailey and Justin aren't that close with either of their families, which makes her feel like she has nobody to whom she can turn.

"It's not as if she can ask his family for help—or hers, for that matter. They've both experienced estrangement from them."

Fans Spot Something off with Justin

However, the public is now worried about Justin's health as a video emerged of him at Hailey's pop-up in Los Angeles. The clip revealed the "Peaches" singer shifting the weight between his feet, scratching his legs, and uncontrollably smiling while speaking to a fan. The video sparked concern for his condition, with fans expressing their fears on social media.

The more unkempt look from Justin comes as his former one-time mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs, is in the middle of several serious legal allegations.

Another source previously revealed that Justin is "disturbed" by the allegations against the disgraced music mogul who took him under his wing when he was just 15.

"He is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process or discuss it, so he has shut off," the source claimed. "So many people who helped make him who he is were very close to Diddy, and it has completely thrown him."

Allegedly, Justin struggled for a long time with mental health issues, primarily severe anxiety with public appearances.

Another insider told the Daily Mail last month, "He has built up a deep fear of being out in spaces with lots of people and has a deep-seated worry about large crowds."

The Rhode founder has reportedly been encouraging him to spend time outdoors and with close friends to help him cope. Their recent Aspen outing was perceived as part of her strategy of reintroducing him into social circles.

"The toll of being locked away from the world is also tough," the source added. "It's difficult for a partner like Hailey, who is supportive and wants to help him through these moments."