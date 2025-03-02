Fans are humming about the future of everyone's favorite super spy after the 2025 Academy Awards, which featured a tribute to the James Bond franchise. Several fans speculated that a woman would now become 007.

The tribute to longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli was a surprise of sorts, even among people moviegoers.

It was also opened with a dance performance by actress Margaret Qualley, followed by musical performances of classic Bond themes from BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye.

Margaret Qualley introducing the James Bond tribute at the #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/tcvI621jry — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) March 3, 2025

Halle Berry, who played a Bond girl in the 2002 film "Die Another Day," seemed to praise Wilson and Broccoli for their decades of service to the franchise.

"Every generation does have their Bond," Berry stated during the segment. "The world evolves, and so does he. But that signature mix of danger, style, and intrigue...well, that's timeless."

Even with the A-list tribute, fans were left scratching their heads over the lack of announcements about Daniel Craig's successor as Bond. Craig departed the role after "No Time to Die" in 2021, and there's been no shortage of speculation about his potential successors.

Viewers took to social media to comment on the purpose of the homage, suggesting a reveal of the next Bond alongside it.

One Redditor,, according to Metro,, said, "I have a sneaking suspicion they're about to announce a female lead for a Bond movie." Many others shared this sentiment and called the tribute "pointless" in the absence of news about the franchise.

Wild speculation had already gripped Bond fandom when it was recently announced that Amazon MGM Studios would be taking over creative control of the James Bond franchise.

In a press release as reported by BBC, Michael G. Wilson said, "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects."

While names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton, and Idris Elba have been tossed around to play the part of Craig's successor, the prospect of a female Bond is one that fans said they would be here for after this particular tribute.

With all the talk gearing up about Bond's future, fans and insiders alike have been clamoring for any official word on the next man to wear the iconic tux.