Hoda Kotb has finally addressed the swirling rumors about a potential romance with actor Kevin Costner, and she finds it all a bit unusual.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on February 27, 2025, Kotb spoke about the connection between her and Costner, which has sparked plenty of speculation online.

The rumors began after their chemistry was noticed during a "Today With Hoda & Jenna" interview with Costner in June 2024.

Kotb, 60, acknowledged that the frequent coincidences of their encounters had led fans to wonder about a possible relationship.

"Isn't it sort of weird that he always ends up where I am?" Kotb said. "I mean, I'm just living my life, and there he is. It just keeps happening."

She further questioned, "When is it not a coincidence anymore? That's what I was wondering." This sparked further attention after Kotb and Costner were both seen at the Super Bowl LIX in early February 2025, with Kotb posting a picture of the two of them together, further fueling the rumors.

The rumors took off when Kotb and her co-host Jenna Bush Hager interviewed Costner, 70, on "Today" last summer.

Following the interview, many fans and even some "Today" show colleagues began joking about a potential romance.

"How do you feel about viewers shipping you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on Today last month?" a fan asked Kotb during a "Watch What Happens Live" episode.

The question caught Kotb by surprise, as she had never heard of the rumors before. However, she joked, "Well, if the viewers want it ..." and teased the idea.

Hoda Kotb Hangs with Kevin Costner at Super Bowl 2025 as Savannah Guthrie Jokes: 'New Couple Alert' https://t.co/QLCVLajfHn — People (@people) February 10, 2025

Hoda Kotb Jokes About Fans Wanting Her to Date Kevin Costner

In addition, Kotb's co-host, Bush Hager, revealed that people were even coming up to her on the streets, suggesting she should set up the two. Kotb joked about how people saw the connection, saying it was "unbelievable."

Despite all the attention, she clarified that her connection with Costner was simply friendly. "I did love when he had his people, who were here, and they were just talking about him, they were like, 'He is so funny,'" she shared, noting that Costner was just a down-to-earth guy.

Romance rumors aside, Kotb has remained focused on her career and her passion for charitable causes. At the "Runway for Recovery" fashion event on February 27, she spoke about raising funds for women and families impacted by metastatic breast cancer.

She also mentioned how many people reached out to her about their own experiences with breast cancer, making the cause even more important to her.

Kotb has been married once before, to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008, and later engaged to Joel Schiffman, whom she split with in 2022.

Kevin Costner concluded his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in 2023, bringing an end to their nearly 18-year marriage, DailyMail said.

While the actor has been linked to various celebrities, including singer Jewel, the rumors with Kotb have sparked new curiosity from fans.