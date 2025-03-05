Jennifer Hudson was treated to an impromptu surprise on Tuesday night when she and her boyfriend, Common, were at a New York Knicks game when she was hit in the face with a basketball.

The 43-year-old singer-actress was front row for the Knicks game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. While the action was taking place, Knicks guard Miles McBride lost the handle on the ball and sent it barreling toward Hudson, and she ended up being the centerpiece of an unexpected moment.

Hudson got hit in the nose, and her glasses flew off and gasped. The basketball player immediately rushed over to check in on the EGOT winner. It seemed to have slightly warped her glasses, and she reached for them to study the damage before opting to drape them around her top rather than slip them back on.

Sitting close to her, Common, 52, soon wrapped his arm around Hudson, comforting her as she leaned her head on his shoulder after the challenging moment.

"Protect Jennifer Hudson" ‼️



Jennifer Hudson got her glasses knocked off courtside after this pass 😳 pic.twitter.com/i2s0RWKEQ1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2025

It was not an event that went unnoticed along the broadcasting path. When the TNT commentators were making the call live, they ducked one colleague by saying, "Protect Jennifer Hudson!"

Deuce McBride runs into Jennifer Hudson courtside as Common tries to help pic.twitter.com/PNS8dgLbKr — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 5, 2025

Indeed, Common's response was so extraordinary in the context of baseball that the broadcast team later replayed the moment, with one commentator pointing out how the rapper seemed to have tried to protect his girlfriend from the wayward ball.

"Common is making sure everybody's okay," he continued before his interjecting partner joked Common was unsuccessful at protecting the "One Step At Time" singer.

dang ball hit her good — Art Sarkisyan (@artur1305) March 5, 2025

Haha Common and Tracy were saying, “don’t worry, it’s nothing.” 😂 — Maté Magyar (@MateMagyar) March 5, 2025

hahaha she got clocked pretty nice, j-hud gonna be aight tho... — Seahawkfan1108 (@Seahawkfan118) March 5, 2025

A Star-Studded Romance

Since Hudson and Common, real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn, went public with their romance last year, they have been seen courtside at a number of NBA games, together.

Speculation regarding the couple, who were rumored to have started dating in 2022, began to swirl when they were spotted eating dinner together at Nobu in Malibu at the beginning of the year.

Since then, the two have become closer and even make music together. In a previous interview, Hudson called working on a Christmas album with Common a realization moment.

Last year, while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," she joked, "He's a bit bossy when it comes to being Common."

Hudson continued, "Common and Rashid are two different people musically, but he's a musical genius, so it's an honor to be able to work from him, work for him, work with him, and on his album and my album."