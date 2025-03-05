Elon Musk faced significant criticism after endorsing Ben Shapiro's initiative to seek a pardon for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer convicted in George Floyd's killing.

Musk's post triggered backlash, with rapper Offset among those condemning his stance.

Chauvin's 2020 conviction sparked nationwide protests and calls for reform. Shapiro's petition for Chauvin's release gained attention when Musk shared it on 'X (formerly Twitter).' Offset reacted strongly on Instagram, writing, "Racist b*tch playing in black folks faces." His comment quickly gained traction, resonating with many online users.

Something to think about https://t.co/KbZQEMpFXP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025

Offset was not alone in his outrage. Many viewed Musk's endorsement as an attempt to undermine Chauvin's conviction. The reaction was widely discussed on social media.

Offset calls Elon Musk a "racist bitch" for suggesting that Donald Trump pardon Derek Chauvin. pic.twitter.com/1crv0zm06D — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 5, 2025

Shapiro argued Chauvin's trial was influenced by public pressure, claiming Floyd's health issues and drug use contributed to his death. However, prosecutors presented clear evidence, including video footage and expert testimony, securing Chauvin's conviction for second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 22.5 years in state prison and an additional 21 years for civil rights violations.

Debate over a potential pardon intensified. While Trump could only pardon Chauvin's federal sentence, his state conviction would remain. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison emphasized the strength of the evidence that led to the guilty verdict.

Offset's response highlights concerns over justice and the influence of powerful figures on public perception. Floyd's death remains a defining moment in discussions on racial injustice, making any calls for clemency highly controversial. Musk's tweet fueled further debate, with supporters questioning the trial's fairness while critics saw it as a disregard for accountability.