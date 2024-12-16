Offset and Cardi B were recently spotted at the same nightclub in Florida while the rap star celebrated his 33rd birthday and he certainly made his presence known to his estranged wife.

Despite the two facing an ongoing divorce, it didn't stop the former love birds from turning up together at the hot Miami nightclub, Taboo.

The former Migos star was celebrating his 33rd birthday on Sunday, December 14 where Cardi B — real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — was also present, however, appeared to be in her own section.

That said, their party sections weren't far enough, as Offset — real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus — was spotted throwing cash in her direction and making it rain on her and her friends just a few feet away. Cardi also responded by throwing some cash in his direction.

In another part of the video footage, Cardi B is seen leaning over the couch and winding her hips, prompting her estranged husband Offset to aim his attention at her. According to 'Dallas Global TV,' the Bronx rap star was hosting the event.

"They went home together," one fan joked in the comments. "They should've just renewed their vows right their (sic) in the club. Leave us out of it!!!" a second fan exclaimed. "Lmao not them throwing money at each other," a third laughed. "I'm sure this was booked before the break up. Money still have (sic) to be made!" a fourth concluded.

On the other hand, the "Bad and Boujee" rapper sparked romance rumors with supermodel Anok Yai after the two were recently spotted together. While the 26-year-old sat in her Tesla Cybertruck, the two appeared to be in a brief intimate discussion, drawing attention from both media and fans.

Viewers in the comment section gushed that the Egyptian-born model was a major "upgrade" from Cardi, 32, as another referred to her as a "hidden gem." That said, no details have been confirmed regarding their romantic status.

Although Cardi and Offset, 33, appear to be in good spirits, Cardi previously stated that she was done with their tumultuous relationship, admitting that they haven't been canoodling in the least back in October.

"I don't know how to explain it but everything is dead," she stated in one instance. Days later, she went on record denying that she still loved him, calling the "WORTH IT" rapper a "narcissistic piece of s**t."

"I want him to get hit by a f******in' truck. He really is just a dark cloud on anybody's life he enters," she shared. Cardi — who has three children with her ex-husband; Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter — filed for divorce on July 31.