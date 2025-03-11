Tony Hinchcliffe, the comedian who sparked controversy after making a joke about Puerto Rico at a Donald Trump rally, has signed a deal with Netflix.

The agreement includes three comedy specials from Hinchcliffe's live podcast, Kill Tony, and a solo stand-up special. The first Kill Tony special will premiere on April 7.

"Kill Tony is coming to Netflix. We're teaming up with Tony Hinchcliffe to turn the world's #1 live podcast into 3 exclusive comedy specials – with the first premiering April 7," Netflix confirmed on social platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Hincliffe, whose YouTube channel "Kill Tony" has more than two million subscribers, gained widespread notoriety after he opened for President Donald Trump at an October rally at Madison Square Garden. During his set, he made several jokes, including one that attacked Puerto Rico.

"I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," he said.

Hincliffe's remarks drew widespread criticism from Democrats and Republicans. A senior advisor for Trump's campaign also attempted to distance themselves from the comedian, noting that the "joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, stated the joke was emblematic of how some view Puerto Ricans. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called Hinchcliffe a "jackwad" during a live-streamed event with Ocasio-Cortez.

Following the backlash, Hinchcliffe refused to apologize for the disparaging joke. However, he did acknowledge that it may not have been the best place for his set.

Despite the controversy, Netflix will proceed with the deal. The "Kill Tony" specials will feature Hinchcliffe and a panel of guests reacting to and critiquing performances by aspiring comedians. The series will be filmed at The Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas.