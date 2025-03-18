ABC News is set to launch a new true crime podcast that will cover the trial related to the federal criminal charges and civil lawsuits against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The podcast "Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy," will be hosted by legal expert Brian Buckmire. It will premiere on March 25 and provide an in-depth look at the allegations, legal battles, and Combs' defense. The series is part of ABC Audio's expanding true-crime programming, which includes other shows like "20/20: The After Show" and "The Crime Scene Weekly."

The first six episodes of Bad Rap will explore how early allegations against Combs escalated into federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and forced labor. The podcast will also cover Combs' not guilty plea to a second superseding indictment, which added new allegations of abuse and coercion.

As the trial begins on May 12, the podcast will shift to twice-weekly episodes, offering real-time updates and expert analysis from the courtroom.

Combs, a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry, faces a series of serious charges. Federal prosecutors allege that he led a criminal enterprise that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, and other illegal activities over 20 years, from 2004 to 2024.

The indictment claims that Combs orchestrated a criminal syndicate that exploited victims through sex trafficking and forced labor. Prosecutors claim he used threats, coercion, and violence to control individuals, including forcing them into sexual acts with male sex workers during events he referred to as "Freak Offs." These events allegedly involved drugging participants to ensure compliance.

Prosecutors allege that Combs used intimidation tactics, including firearms and threats, to silence victims and witnesses. During raids on his homes, law enforcement found firearms with defaced serial numbers, drugs, and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant linked to the "Freak Offs."

Prosecutors have identified multiple victims and witnesses willing to testify against Combs, who has consistently denied all allegations. His defense team has vowed to fight the charges vigorously, and his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has stated that the prosecution's case is flawed.