Victoria Goodwin, the wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin, allegedly sent romantic texts to a convicted murderer she hired to kill her husband.

That is according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The arrest report revealed Victoria, 32, exchanged messages with convicted murderer Grant Amato, 35, discussing "how much they are in love." In the texts, Victoria often expressed frustration that her husband, referred to as "FH," would not agree to a divorce.

In another text exchange, Victoria asked Amato if she was a "bad person" because she chose to "end his existence" rather than divorce her husband.

The messages were discovered after corrections officers at a Florida prison confiscated Amato's phone, which led to them uncovering the murder-for-hire plot. Apart from the romantic texts, Victoria also provided Amato with details about her husband's filming schedules and locations for "Ghost Adventures" as well as an agreement to arrange a payment of $11,000 for murdering Aaron.

The arrest report also noted that Victoria first contacted Amato in March of last year after seeing him in the docuseries "Ctrl + Alt + Desire," a documentary that detailed his 2019 murder spree where he killed his mother, father, and brother—execution-style—in their Florida home. His crimes were driven by an obsession with a Bulgarian cam model, which led him to embezzle $200,000 from his family.

Police questioned Victoria, and she admitted sending Amato messages because she felt "lonely" and that she and Aaron were going through marriage problems. However, she denied telling him that she wanted her husband dead. Victoria also said that she could not recall sending any messages about hiring a hitman to kill Aaron.

Victoria has since been arrested for the murder-for-hire plot. It is unclear if Amato would face additional charges. He is currently serving three lifelong sentences without the possibility of parole for murdering his parents and brother.