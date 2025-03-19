Victoria Goodwin was charged with solicitation and conspiracy to murder after officials revealed the shocking claim that Victoria had hired someone to murder her husband, "Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin.

The shocking nature of the case, combined with the alleged killer believed to be a triple murderer, has attracted dozens of reporters to cover the case since March 6, when he was arrested in Victoria, a city of 15,000.

As per DailyMail, Aaron Goodwin, 48, filed for divorce shortly before Victoria's arrest.

Court documents allege that with the assistance of Grant Amato — a Florida man currently serving a life sentence for the 2019 killings of his family — she hired the hitman.

When they exchanged text messages, investigators say Victoria mentioned being lonely and having problems with her marriage, but she never asked Amato for money in the messages.

Amato's phone was seized and examined by corrections officers, leading to media reports of messages in which Victoria allegedly asked if she was a "bad person" for wishing to "end his existence" instead of just divorcing him.

She wrote that she would not be divorcing her husband, "FH," but would instead like to eliminate him.

According to the police report, Victoria had been having marital problems with her husband, Aaron, who has over 660,000 followers on Instagram.

Short But Troubled Marriage

The duo tied the knot in the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland in August 2022. The couple eventually managed to tie the knot after their wedding was postponed amid COVID-19 regulations.

Aaron Goodwin and his wife on their wedding day.#GhostAdventures pic.twitter.com/g0yPHyWJW4 — Official Ghost Adventures Fans (@GACrewFans) April 11, 2024

The suspected murder plot of her and Amato was uncovered after Florida prison officials alerted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police of the messages between the pair, it is alleged.

The investigators found that she was to pay $11,515 for the murder, including a $2,500 down payment.

Aaron Goodwin was "blindsided" by his wife's actions and even filed to keep her away. His lawyers, for their part, said there was no prospect of reconciling the pair's relationship.

Victoria is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail; her preliminary hearing is set for March 25.