Nick Cannon has hinted that he isn't finished having children. Despite already being a father to 12 kids, the TV host and entertainer made it clear that his family could expand even further in the future.

On the March 17 episode of his podcast "We Playin' Spades," Cannon discussed his plans for more children after fellow podcast guests, former NFL players Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder, shared that they had both undergone vasectomies after having several children.

Crowder teased Cannon, saying, "It's another man at this table that needs to think about that s—," which led to Cannon admitting that getting a vasectomy might be the "responsible thing to do." However, Cannon quickly followed up with a confident declaration: "I'm not done."

Cannon, 44, fathered his first children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011 with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Since then, he has had 10 more children with five different women, including sons Golden and Rise and daughters Powerful, Beautiful, and Onyx, with various partners.

Cannon also shares twins Zion and Zillion, as well as daughter Beautiful, with Abby De La Rosa, PageSix said.

His daughter Halo Marie, born in December 2022, is with Alyssa Scott, who also gave birth to their son, Zen, in 2021.

Cannon Jokes About Vasectomy Consultation After Losing Bet on Podcast

Despite the growing family, Cannon remains open to having more children. When podcast co-host Courtney Bee asked if he would have more children with one of his current partners or with someone new, Cannon replied, "I don't know... I leave it to the Lord."

His laid-back approach toward expanding his family has sparked plenty of attention and raised eyebrows among fans.

When the hosts playfully suggested that Cannon get a vasectomy consultation, he bet them that if they beat him at cards, he would follow through.

According to US Magazine, although Cannon's team lost, he took the joke in stride, asking, "What's the doctor's name?"

Although Cannon's large family is often discussed, the father of 12 expressed gratitude toward his children's mothers, saying, "I thank God for their mothers... they do things. I've seen them make so many sacrifices, so I can be there."

Fans of the entertainer will be watching closely to see how many more children Cannon will have in the future. With his career, family life, and bold statements making headlines, it's clear that Cannon isn't slowing down anytime soon.

As of now, Cannon is focused on his work, including his role as host of "The Masked Singer," while remaining deeply involved in his children's lives.

He previously shared with "Entertainment Tonight," "God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full."