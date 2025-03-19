Tina Fey has been thrust back into the spotlight over controversial comments she made regarding rich people having side hustles.

On March 18, the actress appeared on Amy Poehler's podcast "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" as the first guest to appear on the program. During their conversation, Fey revealed why she would never venture into creating her own line of eye glasses.

This led Poehler to ask the actress if she hated money. Fey declared that she does "kind of hate money" and that she just wants "enough money to live."

That's when Fey slammed rich people who have side hustles.

"I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle," Fey quipped during the conversation.

Poehler asked for further explanation about Fey's words, asking if having a podcast was a side hustle that Fey had an issue with. Fey shared that a podcast is fine, but that a rosé brand would be where she draws the line.

"Yeah, if you already have like $200 million and you're like also," Fey began.

"But Tina, this is where you have to learn from Gen Z. They don't judge it," Poehler interjected.

"I judge it," Fey insisted.

“i have a problem with rich people having a side hustle” shes literally so important to the culture pic.twitter.com/ndUCn18oBB — m (@bigIttIeIies) March 18, 2025

heres the rest of what she said cause yall in the replies are missing the point. she clearly isnt talking about being in commercials but owning a brand u dont know anything about pic.twitter.com/p26C0Op4nk — m (@bigIttIeIies) March 18, 2025

Now, the comments made by Fey have caused many to slam her online for her hypocrisy.

"They are so f**king annoying lol," one person commented.

they are so fucking annoying lol — Sissy sub memphis (@SubMemphis) March 19, 2025

"She's talking about herself. Why is she in tv shows but also podcasts? She can't choose one?" someone else questioned.

She’s talking about herself. Why is she in tv shows but also podcasts? She can’t choose one? — Likkle Slave © (@LikkleSlave) March 19, 2025

"Didn't she do a bunch of amex commercials," another asked.

didn’t she do a bunch of amex commercials — speed (@sp33dfre4k) March 18, 2025

Fey has engaged in several endorsement deals, aligning herself with prominent brands. She has appeared in commercials for American Express and Garnier Nutrisse. More recently, in February 2024, Fey starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Booking.com. Additionally, she has been featured in national ad campaigns, including a series of commercials for Allstate's Drivewise program. Fey has also released her book 'Bossypants' in 2011.

She has not responded to the controversy at this time.