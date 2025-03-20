Cassie has responded after Kanye West publicly criticized her while showing support for her former partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The R&B singer, who gained recognition during her tumultuous decade-long relationship with the Bad Boy Records executive, reshared a post from Playboi Carti that urged Kanye to "STFU."

Carti, 27, originally posted the message on X, which was later circulated by The Shade Room. Cassie, 38, then shared the post on her Instagram Stories, appearing to align herself with Carti amid the controversy surrounding West's statements.

West, 47, recently took to social media to defend Combs while accusing Cassie of blackmail.

"SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF? CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK," West wrote in a since-deleted post, according to People magazine.

The rapper also caused further backlash by admitting that both he and Carti "beat women" before questioning why Combs, 55, was being singled out for his alleged actions. Carti was arrested in 2022 on allegations of assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend, though he was later released on bail.

Cassie was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Combs for over ten years before filing a lawsuit against him in 2023, accusing him of sexual assault and physical abuse. The legal battle was swiftly settled the following day, but Combs continues to face mounting legal issues.

The hip-hop mogul remains incarcerated on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with his trial scheduled to begin in May.