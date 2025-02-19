Cassie Ventura is pregnant with her third baby.

The "Me & U" artist — who shares daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3, with her husband Alex Fine— has revealed that she is expecting her third child.

She announced the joyful news on Instagram on Feb. 19, posting a collection of family photos that prominently featured her growing baby bump. Cassie captioned the post with two simple emojis and the hashtag "#3."

Fine also took to social media to express his excitement, sharing an image of his pregnant wife alongside their two daughters.

In his heartfelt post, he wrote, "Best gift I could ask for."

This pregnancy announcement comes a little over a year after Cassie and her former partner Sean "Diddy" Combs settled a lawsuit in which she accused him of sexual assault, battery, and sex trafficking, along with claims of a toxic work environment — allegations he has denied.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie stated to NBC News in November 2023. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Combs also provided a statement regarding the resolution of the case, saying, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best."

The latest update on the "Paradise" singer's life comes nine months after a previously unseen 2016 video of Combs physically attacking her surfaced. In hotel surveillance footage released by CNN in May 2024, Combs was seen pursuing Cassie down a hallway, dragging her to the floor, and kicking her multiple times.

The video appeared to align with claims made in her lawsuit against the Grammy winner, from whom she parted ways in 2018 after ten years of an on-and-off relationship.

Following the video's release, Fine publicly voiced his support for his wife.

"To all the survivors, your stories are real and people believe you," he wrote in a May 2024 Instagram post. "To all the survivors, you're not alone, and there are men and women out there who only care for your well-being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish."

He added, "I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved."