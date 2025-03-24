Social media star and professional boxer Jake Paul, 28, announced his engagement to Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam, 26, in a romantic Instagram post on Saturday.

The couple shared a series of photos of the proposal, which featured a stunning backdrop of water and distant mountains. Later, they shared a video of the proposal, which featured the song "Young and Beautiful" by Lana Del Ray. In the video, Paul, dressed in white, is captured kneeling before Leerdam.

"We're engaged! We can't wait to spend forever together," the post's caption read.

Leerdam's engagement ring features an oval-cut diamond and half-moon diamonds on each side. According to The Independent, Laura Taylor, a jeweler at Lorel Diamonds, estimated its value at between $700,000 and $1 million.

Paul and Leerdam's relationship began after the social media star sent the speed skater a DM on Instagram inviting her to be a guest on his podcast. Leerdam admitted that she initially had reservations about Paul, given his controversial internet persona, but later found the social media star's humor charming.

"I never, ever expected to date him, like never," she said.

Their relationship became public in March 2023 after they were spotted on a date in Florida. Shortly after, Paul confirmed their relationship by posting a photo of them holding hands.

Leerdam has been a constant source of support for Paul throughout his boxing career. She attends his fights and celebrates his victories. She was present for his win against Nate Diaz in August 2023 and his match against Mike Tyson in November 2024.

Similarly, Paul enthusiastically supports Leerdam's speed skating career. He has been seen cheering her on at skating events and publicly celebrating her achievements. After Leerdam's impressive performance at the 2025 World Championships, where she secured gold, silver, and bronze medals, Paul posted a proud message on social media, calling her "the hardest worker and the most gorgeous."