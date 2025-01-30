Mike Tyson is speaking out about his last fight in the boxing ring.

The former heavyweight champion caught up with the New York Post at the 2025 Pegasus World Cup, giving an update on life following his record-breaking bout against Jake Paul, including how he doesn't quite remember the fight.

Although the beloved boxer admitted that he's not sure he's "100% recovered" after the physically taxing match, he did reveal that he plans to pick up training again in the near future.

"I don't know. I feel pretty good," Tyson, 58, told the reporter. "I don't know if I'm 100% recovered, but I feel good," he reiterated.

When asked about details regarding the fight between him and Paul — during which Paul, 28, defeated Tyson via unanimous decision 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 — the boxing legend simply maintained that the bout is now behind him.

You don’t want to miss a Mike Tyson “Riders Up” at the 2025 Pegasus World Cup! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0WAJbBGpN0 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 25, 2025

"Yeah, it's over," he simply responded. According to the legendary athlete, he explained that he'd just wrapped up a sunny island vacation in Saint Barths, before dropping one key detail. "What have you been up to?" the interview asked.

"I was in St. Barth's, I just came back from St. Barth's," the 58-year-old, known as one of the greatest boxers of all time, stated. When asked if he would get "back into the ring," Tyson admitted he'd "probably" start soon.

"I'll probably start next month," he said of training.

The Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson fight became a major event in November, as Netflix estimated over 108 million people tuned into the gut-wrenching bout, marking the fight the highest-viewed sporting event on a streaming platform in history.

Tyson's loss sparked fan upset, despite the fact that millions were happy to see him in his element. That said, the beloved boxer recently admitted that he suffered memory loss during the match, revealing he "didn't remember" much at all.

"I don't remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little," he told Fox Sports Radio, per NYP. "I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of ... I don't know what he was doing (leans forward pretending to bow) and that's the last thing I remember."

16. Mike Tyson training at 57 years old and he still got itpic.twitter.com/nI5ccI5OGG — Wolf of X (@tradingMaxiSL) November 16, 2024

That said, many weren't buying the story that he couldn't keep up with Paul, as fans pointed out "Iron" Mike's explosive performance in training during the weeks leading up to the head-turning match.

"Where was this last night?" one said of his training performance back in November. "He didn't even try to do any of that in the actual fight, just tried to survive 8 rounds. Felt like a typical boxing scam," a second stated. "Didn't see him do this ONE time. Jake must have cut half the check before the fight started lol," a third joked.

Despite the athlete's admission that he'd likely jump back into training next month, there is no confirmation to date that Tyson will step back into the ring competitively.