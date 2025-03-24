Jessica Aber, a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead at her home in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday morning.

Aber's body was found around 9:18 a.m. local time by authorities who responded to the scene after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman inside a home in the 900 block of Beverly Drive. Aber was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 43.

The cause of death has not been determined, and an investigation is underway as a matter of protocol. The Virginia Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to establish the cause and manner of death.

"In a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. The office of the chief medical examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death," the police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Additionally, it was not immediately clear whether the home she was found in belonged to her or who initially contacted the police.

Aber notably stepped down from her role as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia on Jan. 20, the same day President Donald Trump swore in for the second time.

Aber had a distinguished career in public service, having been nominated by then-President Joe Biden in August 2021 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate. She led the Eastern District of Virginia for approximately three years, overseeing a staff of about 300 prosecutors and other personnel.

During her tenure, Aber handled high-profile cases involving terrorism, espionage, public corruption, and corporate crime. Her office prosecuted cases against Russian nationals for money laundering, secured a guilty plea from Siemens Energy over corporate espionage charges, and obtained murder convictions against an MS-13 gang member.

Prior to being nominated for U.S. Attorney in 2021, Aber was the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division for EDVA.