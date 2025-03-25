Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a 2022 shooting incident.

The 42-year-old fighter received his sentence on Monday at the Santa Clara County court in San Jose, California. Velasquez pleaded no contest to felony attempted murder, assault, and weapons charges stemming from an incident where he chased and fired multiple shots at a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, a man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing the UFC legend's close relative.

Specifically, Goularte allegedly lived at a home that hosted a daycare. Velasquez's young relative attended the daycare and was molested by Goularte there. However, he was granted a release from custody following an arraignment hearing in March 2022. This reportedly infuriated the UFC fighter, leading him to take justice into his own hands.

Velasquez went to a local school in South Bay and shot at a truck carrying Goularte and two other people. While Velasquez's intended target was unharmed, he inadvertently shot and injured Goularte's stepfather, Paul Bender, who was also in the vehicle.

The UFC fighter pleaded no contest to charges of attempted murder, felony assault, and gun charges last year. Prosecutors on the case asked the judge for 30 years to life while the defense requested no prison time. Judge Arthur Bolcanegra sentenced Velasquez to five years in prison minus time served, which is 1,283 days. That means he would have to serve 542 in jail.

Days prior to the sentencing, Velasquez said he was taking responsibility for his actions and that he fully accepted any punishment.

"What I did was not correct," he said. "I understand that. I paid, and I'll pay whatever else as far as what I have to do to pay all that back. I don't think I can pay it back, but I can always learn from my mistakes and help others."

Meanwhile, Goularte has pleaded not guilty to one charge of lewd acts with a minor. His trial is set for June 2, 2025.