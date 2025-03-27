Justin Bieber took to Instagram this morning to post a series of heartfelt photos featuring his son, Jack Blues Bieber. In the images, the pop star is seen sweetly placing a kiss on his baby's head, clearly embracing fatherhood. In his caption, he added a spiritual note: "ITS CUZ I AM A MANIAC 🥶🤷‍♀️ that we dedicated Jack Blues Bieber to Jesus."

Alongside the touching snapshots with Jack, Bieber also included pictures of his wife, Hailey Bieber. The collection offers fans a rare glimpse into their life as new parents, with each image radiating warmth and affection.

Earlier this month, Hailey celebrated their son's 7-month milestone with her own Instagram tribute. She wrote, "7 months 🥹🤍," and added, "time is flying by too fassssst 😭." Her post featured candid moments of Jack, highlighting how quickly he's growing.

Jack was born in August 2024, and Hailey opened up about his birth during an interview with ELLE.com in October of the same year. "Welcoming my son into the world has obviously changed my whole life," she said. "That has been the best part of the year for sure."

She continued by reflecting on how motherhood has impacted her daily rhythm and skincare habits. "My time has become different, and I definitely appreciate things that are quick, easy, and fast," she explained. "My routine was already very minimal, and I feel like my skin-care philosophy melted very well into my new life."

Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in September 2018, appear to be enjoying their parenting journey. A source recently told People on March 21, "Hailey's working, and Justin's creating music. They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned what people think." The insider added, "They love being parents. They have a great marriage, too."