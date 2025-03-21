Justin Bieber is showing clear support for his wife Hailey Bieber as the couple continues to face public scrutiny. In the midst of circulating rumors and social media commentary, the singer responded subtly—by liking a post that defended Hailey against online criticism.

On March 20, a photo of Hailey posing in front of a mirror while wearing a vintage Saint Laurent fur coat was shared online. Overlaid on the post was a message that read, "Jobless people tearing Hailey Bieber apart." Bieber hit "like" on the post shortly after it was uploaded.

Later the same day, Bieber reposted the image of Hailey—originally shared on her Instagram on March 12—within a carousel of photos on his own account. The photo dump didn't include a caption but received a like from Hailey herself.

The rest of the post included various seemingly random snapshots: a GPS screen, a flock of pigeons, and pictures of Bieber smiling alongside friends. It was another entry in the pop star's recent pattern of cryptic yet revealing content.

Bieber has also been using his Instagram Stories to open up emotionally. On March 13, he posted, "I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, 'Damn, if they only knew my thoughts, how judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this.'"

He continued, "I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

To fans who might relate, he added, "Welcome to the club."

Amid separate rumors about drug use—claims previously denied by his team—Bieber shared a religious passage referencing Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead. He wrote that the "best part of the story" is how, despite doubt, Jesus "successfully raised Lazarus, showing that he has the power over life and death."

Hailey posted her own pointed message days later: "People take the information they're fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it's wrong."