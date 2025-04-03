Meghan Markle's highly anticipated lifestyle brand, As Ever, made a remarkable debut on Wednesday, with its entire inaugural collection selling out in less than an hour.

The Duchess of Sussex launched the brand at 9 a.m. EST. One of the products— the Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb ($28)— sold out in under five minutes. Other products were sold out within the hour, according to PEOPLE. It is worth noting that the honey is the most expensive item in As Ever's inaugural collection. Other products were sold for between $9 and $15.

Markle took to Instagram to celebrate the successful launch, thanking people who bought the products and teasing more to come in the future.

"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour, and I can't thank you enough for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It's just the start. Here we go!" she wrote.

What Products Were Included in the Inaugural Collection?

The first collection of Markle's "As Ever" brand includes a wide range of tea options as well as fillings. Specifically, the products include:

Raspberry Spread - $9

Herbal Peppermint Tea - $12

Herbal Hibiscus Tea - $12

Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea - $12

Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging - $14

Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles - $14

Crepe Mix - $14

Flower Sprinkles - $15

Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb - $28

The products are expected to drop seasonally, which means the next offerings will be available sometime around the summer.

The success of As Ever marks another milestone for Meghan, who has been busy with her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which premiered last month. The brand's creation was a year in the making and underwent significant changes before its launch. The brand was initially named "American Riviera Orchard" before it was rebranded to "As Ever."