IShowSpeed was confused by a gift given to him by a fan while he was in China.

The popular YouTube sensation, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is currently on a visit to China and has been live streaming many of his adventures while he is in the country. However, the social media star was surprised when given a racist gift by a fan while in the country.

The moment was caught while Watkins was on live and the video then made its way to social media where it has since gone viral.

While sitting in a vehicle, Watkins is approached by a Chinese fan who hands him a bouquet, except the bouquet is made of cotton.

"Cotton? I never got gifted cotton," Watkins can be heard saying in the clip.

"Why did you give me cotton?" he goes on to question.

Still Watkins goes on to tell his chat: "W gift chat. W gift."

"Y'all be gifting me anything in China bro," he says before taking a picture with a fan.

The car then drives away and the clip cuts out.

The moment has since gone viral on X, withe video gaining more than 3.8 million views since it was posted on April 2.

Watkins is known for streaming in various locations across the globe. He rose to fame in 2021 and has ventured into music by joining Warner Records in 2022. Over the course of his career, he has amassed more than 3.7 billion views.