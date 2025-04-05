Sean "Diddy" Combs has received a new set of charges as he gears up for trial over the allegations, which is set to start May 5, 2025.

Court records indicate that a federal indictment has tacked on five new criminal counts against him, including racketeering and sex trafficking. They are related to claims he used his business empire, among them Bad Boy Entertainment, to engage in sex trafficking and prostitution.

Since his arrest in September 2024, Combs has already been in jail, facing three criminal charges. His indictment included racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation of individuals for prostitution. The music mogul has firmly denied the allegations and maintains he is innocent.

The original legal case against the disgraced music executive already had a lot of weight, but each new allegation has added to the load. The 55-year-old mogul faces a possible 15 years to life if found guilty.

The charges stem from allegations that Combs, through his business operations, used his power to move male and female sex workers across state lines for illicit activities. Despite the severity of the charges, Combs has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

New Charges

As the allegations continued to skyrocket, Combs was not swayed in his defense. The rapper's spokesperson added that the new charges do not involve new claims or new victims and, indeed, will involve ex-long-term girlfriends. He said these relationships were consensual and private.

"These are not new allegations or new accusers," the representative said in a statement to BBC. "These are the same individuals who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."

But the rapper's legal team has been quite critical of the media show that has followed the case. One of Combs' lawyers complained about what they call baseless allegations, explaining, "Mr. Combs emphatically denies any allegations of sexual abuse, including those involving minors."

The attorney continued, emphasizing that the case has been riddled with speculation, said, "[Combs] looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court."