Barack and Michelle Obama have long stood as the model of a strong, enduring partnership. But recently, whispers have been circulating about a strain in their marriage—fueled by speculation and social media theories. Despite their polished public image, some have started to question what's really going on behind the scenes.

During a recent discussion with Hamilton College president Steven Tepper, Barack offered a candid reflection on life post-presidency, according to Hola. He spoke openly about the impact it had on his relationship, acknowledging the emotional debt he felt he owed Michelle.

"I was in debt to my wife," he confessed—not in financial terms, but emotionally. According to him, 2017 marked a shift in their dynamic as they adjusted to life beyond politics.

Balancing public life and private marriage was no small feat. As president, Barack was navigating global affairs, while Michelle took on numerous roles—First Lady, mother, public health advocate, and cultural icon—all while under intense public scrutiny.

Since stepping away from Washington, Barack said he's been focused on making amends—not through therapy or formal interventions, but by simply creating joyful moments. He explained that he's been working to "dig himself out of that hole" by prioritizing fun and shared experiences with his wife.

While Barack has taken steps to reconnect, Michelle has also been carving out her own lane. She recently co-launched a podcast with her brother Craig Robinson called 'In My Opinion (IMO),' where she spoke about choosing love over corporate success. "I had someone telling me: 'I support you,'" she said.

Obama's podcast launch did not come without controversy, however. Across the pond, podcasters in the United Kingdom have claimed that her show's name is too similar to theirs, and have cut into their revenue because of it.

Despite unfounded rumors—including one linking Barack to actress Jennifer Aniston—what's clear is this: the Obamas remain committed to navigating their journey together, flaws and all.