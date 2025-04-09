Lindsay Hubbard is confronting some uncomfortable truths about her former fiancé, Carl Radke, in a shocking moment from the latest episode of "Summer House."

In an exclusive sneak peek from the show, Lindsay accuses Carl of cheating on her with a woman he's been dating after their split.

The heated exchange, which airs on April 9, reveals Lindsay's suspicions about Carl's relationship with a new woman, who he claims he only started talking to after their breakup.

The confrontation begins when Carl mentions that he recently went on a date with a woman, but Lindsay quickly calls him out.

She points out that he had been messaging the same woman long before their breakup, even suggesting that Carl was cheating before their relationship ended in August 2023.

According to ENews, Lindsay demands proof from Carl, telling him, "So that was your first date with her? Because it's come to my attention that you've been talking to her since last summer."

Carl tries to defend himself, claiming that the messages started after their breakup, but Lindsay isn't buying it.

She presses him to "prove it" and accuses him of hiding the truth. "Your little girlfriend is going around saying that you guys have been messaging since last summer before we were ever broken up," Lindsay declares.

Lindsay Hubbard Claims Carl Was Talking to His New Girlfriend Before Their Breakup

Lindsay goes on to express her frustration, claiming that Carl has been playing the victim while simultaneously gaslighting her and others about their relationship.

"You go around acting like a victim, like you haven't been on any dates. You've been talking to this girl since before we broke up," she adds.

The tension between the exes is palpable, as Lindsay claims Carl's actions have only made her more certain that he was dishonest throughout their relationship.

"You are, once again, gaslighting everyone, manipulating everyone. You're a f–king fraud, you're a phony, you're a liar, and now I'm adding cheater to your f–king resume," she says.

The confrontation reveals the deep emotions still lingering between Lindsay and Carl, as Lindsay admits that she never confronted Carl about his possible cheating before because it "wasn't the time."

However, she's now ready to speak up. "I've got nothing to lose," she says, expressing her desire to stand her ground, BravoTV said.

Meanwhile, Carl's side of the story involves meeting the woman, Lil, during the summer of 2023 when he sat next to her parents at a soccer game.

He claims they only began messaging in the fall after their breakup. However, Lindsay is suspicious of the timeline and continues to accuse him of dishonesty.