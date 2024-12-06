Ne-Yo is unbothered if anyone considers him a "womanizer" because he no longer believes in monogamy.

During an appearance on the 'Gold Dimes' podcast, published on YouTube on Thursday, December 5, Ne-Yo responded to criticism of his polyamory lifestyle.

"It ain't a secret to anybody that I, not too long ago, got divorced," the R&B crooner said around the 33-minute mark of the interview. "I've learned some things since the divorce and because of the divorce, to be honest with you. It made me realize some things about myself that I kind of had an idea of, but wasn't completely locked into."

"You just have to be honest with yourself about who you are," the "So Sick" singer continued. "If you know that you are not a dude that is going to be faithful to one woman then don't be with one woman. It's really and truly that simple."

When one of the podcast's hosts explained how some women often "shame" him, he replied how no one can "shame me unless I care, and I don't give a f**k."

"I so desperately need the world to know how much of a f**k I don't give about what they think, what they say. I am 100 percent locked into the reality that this life is mine and I'm going to live this shit the way I want to live it," he added.

Although he did not name anyone or detail a specific incident, Ne-Yo's comments came shortly after Dr. Cheyenne Bryant went viral for being critical of Ne-Yo's polyamory.

"He's a womanizer," Dr. Bryant said when asked what she thinks of Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith. "He cheated on his wife and that's why she left him. He didn't cheat once, he cheated over and over again. He's a womanizer. ... What he's now doing is, as a womanizer he's gaslighting himself and that wife to make it seem like he's polyamorous from the beginning."

"You wanted to be married but didn't have the discipline to do it and your wife left you because she didn't tolerate that shit," she added of the 45-year-old.

This isn't the only time Dr. Bryant, who appeared on VH1's 'Basketball Wives LA,' ruffled a male celeb's feathers.

Cam Newton joined Dr. Bryant on her 'Funky Friday' podcast to discuss his views on marriage, divorce, and his desire to grow his family which has social media in an uproar.

During their chat, Newton shared that he already has eight children with three different women and expressed his wish to have even more.

Newton, 35, mentioned that some people might perceive his situation as problematic, but when asked if he wanted more children, he simply replied that he wants "God to bring them."

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback further explained that his "desire to get married is lower than his fear of divorce," which is why he's "taking his time." Dr. Bryant countered his statement by suggesting that he's not taking his time but is being "very action-based" and "very selectively active" in his approach to create broken homes.