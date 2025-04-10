Reality TV star Amy Duggar King has revealed her husband, Dillon King, is battling a serious and rare medical condition that has left their family devastated.

Just days after sharing a birthday tribute to Dillon on April 3, Amy opened up about the real reason behind the quiet celebration.

Dillon, age 37, has been diagnosed with a critical case of diaphragmatic rupture—a serious and potentially life-threatening medical condition.

According to TMZ, the rupture in his diaphragm has led to the displacement of several vital organs, including a kidney and portions of his digestive system, into the chest cavity.

"After continued pain and concerns that could no longer be ignored, we sought medical attention, only to receive news no one ever expects to hear," Amy shared in an interview published April 9.

"Dillon has been diagnosed with a severe diaphragmatic rupture—an extremely rare and dangerous condition."

Doctors found a tear in Dillon's diaphragm almost four inches long. His right kidney, appendix, colon, and small intestines were all pushed into his chest area—something that medical experts say happens in less than 1% of traumatic injuries.

Amy Duggar Reveals Husband's Condition Remains Critical

Although Dillon is now stable and recovering at home, his condition is still critical. According to Amy, the doctors have emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting that the path ahead involves significant risks, intricate procedures, and an unpredictable recovery.

She shared that they are moving forward moment by moment, leaning heavily on hope, prayer, and the expertise of the medical professionals guiding them through this challenging time.

The diagnosis has deeply shaken the couple, who married in 2015 and share a 5-year-old son, Dax.

Amy, known for appearing on "19 Kids and Counting," described the emotional toll on their family, People said.

Amy described Dillon as a fighter, someone well-known for his strength and resilience, though she acknowledged that even the strongest can encounter unexpected and difficult challenges.

The first indication of his health struggles came on April 3, his birthday, when Amy posted a photo showing him with IVs in his arm.

Instead of their usual celebratory traditions, she explained that they were dealing with serious medical concerns that could potentially be life-threatening.

She ended that message with a heartfelt plea: "Today I'd like to ask for some prayers on his behalf. I know God has him, but we welcome the prayers!!"