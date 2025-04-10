Justin Bieber recently went on a fiery rant at paparazzi standing outside a coffee shop in Palm Springs, California.

The incident began when one of the photographers greeted Bieber with a simple "Good morning" while the singer was heading into a coffee shop with friends. The 31-year-old pop star snapped in response, marching up to the group of photographers and accusing them of prioritizing profit.

"No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?" Bieber shouted, according to video footage shared by TMZ. "Get outta here, bro. Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings."

Bieber was in Palm Springs ahead of weekend one of Coachella. He will not be performing in the music event.

It is not the first time the "Peaches" singer snapped at a paparazzi. At the time, he was heading back to his SUV with his wife Hailey Bieber when a photographer thanked him after taking pictures. The singer blasted the paparazzi and said he felt it was disrespectful that the photographer thanked him.

This outburst comes as Bieber has been vocal about his struggles with anger management and mental health in recent months. In late March, he shared on Instagram that he was working on improving his reactions and addressing his anger issues.

It also comes amid rumors that the Biebers are facing marriage troubles, with speculations intensifying after Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram in February, which he later attributed to a hacking incident.

In addition to marital speculation, Justin Bieber has faced allegations of drug use following recent appearances where fans noted his tired demeanor and erratic behavior. His representatives have categorically denied these claims, calling them "exhausting and pitiful" and asserting that Justin is in a positive place in his life. The singer has reportedly been focused on parenting his son, working on new music, and maintaining his health. However, controversy reignited when Justin shared photos of himself smoking a bong on Instagram in March.