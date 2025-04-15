Michelle Obama is reportedly contemplating an extended stay in Europe without her husband, former President Barack Obama, as whispers of marital strain continue to circulate.

According to a source who spoke to The US Sun, Michelle, 61, has recently become more focused on her personal needs and long-held dreams — including a life abroad, away from the political spotlight and public scrutiny she's faced for decades.

"She has a dream that she has been having since she was a teenager about living out of America for a bit and spend time in another continent, like Europe," the source told the outlet. "To enjoy espresso at a terrace, eat some pastries, walking down the streets like a normal person and not get any attention, and get away from all the spotlights, that is one goal that she would like to do soon."

Southern Europe on Her Mind

Michelle has reportedly been exploring destinations in southern Europe, particularly France, Italy, Spain, and Greece — Mediterranean countries she finds appealing for their "slower pace" and "simpler" way of life.

"She is really interested by this possibility, to go there for some months," the source added. "I don't know if Barack would join her or not, but she really would love to live this kind of experience as soon as possible."

The conversation about stepping away reportedly began in late 202, when Michelle began voicing frustration about long-standing obligations and expectations. "She wants to explore, to live a simple life the way she wants, and be free to travel and spend time wherever she wants," the source said.

"She feels the need to do things for her own experience, and be a bit more selfish, and putting her needs and goals first," they added. "She wants to live a bit without being a public figure, and go somewhere that takes her out of America for a bit, like a mini break, a getaway from her life in the USA."

Responding to Divorce Rumors

Speculation about the Obamas' relationship intensified after Michelle was notably absent from key public events in early 2025, including former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and the inauguration of Donald Trump. Barack Obama attended both alone.

In a March interview on Sophia Bush's "Work in Progress" podcast, Michelle addressed the rumors head-on, suggesting her absences were simply personal choices.

"That's the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with — disappointing people," she said. "I mean, so much so that this year people were, you know, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

Michelle also opened up about this phase of her life. "Now is the time for me to start asking myself these hard questions of, Who do I truly want to be every day? Who do I want to have a lunch with? How long do I want to stay in a place? Do I want to travel? If a girlfriend calls and says let's go here, I can say yes. And I'm trying to do that more and more."

She added, "If it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible. I learned that I can really only control me."