Actor William Levy was arrested on Monday, April 14, in Weston, Florida, after reportedly causing a disturbance at a local restaurant.

The 44-year-old Cuban-American star was charged with disorderly intoxication in a public place and trespassing, according to records from the Broward County Main Jail.

Levy was taken into custody after refusing to leave the premises when asked multiple times by restaurant staff and law enforcement.

Reports from NBC 6 South Florida state that Levy appeared "highly intoxicated" and was creating a scene that prompted management to ask him to leave. When he didn't comply, police officers arrested him at the scene.

He was booked into the Broward County Jail and held overnight. On Tuesday morning, he was released after paying a $500 bond—$250 for each misdemeanor charge.

A brief court appearance confirmed the bond amounts, but further legal proceedings are expected.

According to People, best known for his roles in popular telenovelas such as "Sortilegio" and La "Tempestad," Levy has also made his mark in Hollywood with appearances in films like "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," "Tyler Perry's The Single Moms Club", and "Girls Trip."

In 2012, he gained more public recognition as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars," where he finished in third place.

Levy's Arrest Follows Breakup with Longtime Partner Gutiérrez

The arrest adds to a difficult year for the actor, who separated from longtime partner Elizabeth Gutiérrez in May 2024 after nearly 20 years together.

The split was confirmed by Gutiérrez in an interview with HOLA! magazine, where she shared, "Currently, we are not together. On my part, it was never for lack of love."

The couple has two children: Christopher, 19, and Kailey, 15. In the months following their separation, police responded to multiple incidents at their shared home, including a reported domestic disturbance in March 2024 involving their daughter, USA Today said.

Despite the end of their relationship, Gutiérrez publicly defended Levy from online criticism, calling him a good father and speaking kindly about their years together.

As of now, Levy's representatives and the Broward County Sheriff's Office have not released official statements regarding the incident. The actor has not commented publicly.

The case is expected to be reviewed in court in the coming weeks.