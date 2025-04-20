Colin Farrell has recently shared that he made the hard decision to put his 21-year-old son, James, in a long-term care facility.

In a new interview with Candis Magazine, Farrell said he and his former partner, Kim Bordenave, have come to the heartbreaking decision of putting their son, who was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, into a facility over fears that he may be left alone should anything happen to them. Farrell added that, without a plan, his son would become "a ward of the state," which means they would not have any say over where he goes.

"My horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James' mother, Kim, has a car crash and she's taken too – and then James is on his own?" he said, per The Independent.

The actor noted that he and his wife are looking for a long-term care facility where James can live a fulfilling life, feel connected, and be allowed to enjoy activities he loves, including going out to the supermarket and the beach.

James was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome when he was two years old. Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder caused by a change in the UBE3A gene on the 15th chromosome, typically inherited from the mother. The condition affects about 1 in 12,000 to 20,000 people and is often misdiagnosed as autism, cerebral palsy, or other developmental disorders because of overlapping symptoms.

Children with Angelman syndrome usually begin to show signs between 6 and 12 months of age, such as delayed development, difficulty sitting up, and limited or absent babbling. As they grow, they may have severe speech impairment, intellectual disability, problems with movement and balance, and frequent seizures. Other features can include a small head size, sleep disturbances, fascination with water, and distinctive facial characteristics.

While there is no cure, people with Angelman syndrome generally have a normal life expectancy and require lifelong support and care.