Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are officially married. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Stewart's Los Angeles home on Sunday.

Sources described the wedding to TMZ as "intimate," with only close friends and family in attendance.

The ceremony took place a few days after the couple obtained a Los Angeles County marriage license, according to the reports. Some other A-listers were sighted outside the event, such as Ashley Benson, who was with her husband, Brandon Davis.

Stewart, 35, and Meyer, 37, met on the set of a movie in 2013, but they only started dating in 2019 after meeting again at a friend's party. At the time, Stewart had recently broken up with model Stella Maxwell.

They hit off almost immediately, and rings were spotted on both of them in the summer of 2021, leading to engagement rumors. Confirming the engagement that November to Howard Stern, Stewart told the DJ they were engaged.

"We're marrying, it's happening," Stewart told Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

Since then, the "Twilight" star has periodically updated fans on her plans for her wedding, hinting in previous interviews that she was partial to a quiet affair. Stewart "came to prefer less fanfare than she originally wanted," a source told People in 2023, although her plans "changed" as she approached the wedding.

CASADAS! Kristen Stewart e Dylan Meyer se casaram. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/J9uqjgLjmU — Lesbocine (@lesbocine) April 21, 2025

Wedding Wish Didn't Come True

One dream Stewart expressed publicly that didn't quite come true—having Guy Fieri officiate. Stewart told Stern on his radio show that she wanted the Food Network star to be part of her wedding.

During an appearance on "Today Show," Fieri said he'd be "honored" to officiate Stewart's wedding. However, judging by some available photos, Fieri was not present at the ceremony.