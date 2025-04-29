JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have publicly addressed speculations about their relationship following their flirty interactions on "Celebrity Big Brother UK."

During their time in the Big Brother house, Siwa, 21, and Hughes, 32, quickly became close, often seen cuddling, holding hands, and supporting each other through emotional moments. Their on-screen chemistry sparked rumors among fans, further fueled by reports of Siwa's public split with her partner, Kath Ebbs, at the show's wrap party.

Appearing together on the UK chat show "This Morning" after the show's finale, Hughes said he and the singer shared a "strong friendship" but admitted it's not the "standard" type of friendship.

"I think you can have a soulmate friendship. I think that's a thing. And to me, it's like that energy where it's not the standard friendship that you have with your friends but it's still a friendship. We are friends," he said.

For her part, Siwa described their relationship as "platonic" but did not deny that it could turn "romantic" in the future.

"He's a gorgeous boy," she added. "Life is life and I don't know any future of anything."

Their friendship became even more significant after a tense incident in the house involving another contestant, Mickey Rourke, who made homophobic remarks toward Siwa. Hughes stood by Siwa during this time.

Siwa's breakup with Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary, occurred shortly after the show ended. Ebbs later shared that Siwa had "confused feelings" about her relationship and her sexuality, which Siwa herself discussed openly on the show, saying she realized she is "queer" rather than strictly a lesbian.

Siwa and Ebbs began their relationship publicly in January 2025. Siwa described the relationship as mature and meaningful, saying in March that it had taught her a lot about love and respect and that she felt lucky to have Ebbs in her life. The two appeared inseparable, often sharing their connection with fans online, and Ebbs recalled that they would spend hours on FaceTime.

https://youtu.be/ozkX-hqjl9Q?hl=EN