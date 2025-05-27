Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of legendary football coach Bill Belichick, is once again turning heads — this time with a big diamond ring on her left hand, fueling fresh rumors that the couple is engaged.

Hudson was recently spotted at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

Wearing cream-colored athletic clothes and large black sunglasses, she was seen holding her phone with a sparkling ring clearly visible on her ring finger, PageSix said.

This isn't the first time Hudson has worn the large gem, but it's the latest sighting adding to growing speculation.

The engagement talk first picked up in February when Hudson and Belichick walked the red carpet together during Super Bowl weekend.

The former cheerleader wore the same ring then, but neither she nor Belichick commented on it at the time.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Belichick, 73, made a change to his boat's name. Once called "VIII Rings" to represent his eight Super Bowl wins, the boat now reads "I + VIII Rings." Some fans are interpreting the "I" as a symbol for Hudson, making the change seem like a romantic gesture.

See more: https://t.co/YGseciqw3t pic.twitter.com/y8GU0G0BH8 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 26, 2025

Source Claims Jordon Hudson Says She's Engaged to Belichick

While neither Belichick nor Hudson has confirmed any engagement news publicly, according to sources that Hudson had shared her engagement status with at least one person. Still, Belichick's team has not returned any requests for comment.

Rumors have continued to swirl, and even close to home, there are signs of tension. Belichick's family and social circles have reportedly been wary of Hudson's place in his life.

Some insiders say they're worried about how she could affect his long-standing legacy in football. Others, including Nantucket locals, are reportedly keeping their distance from Hudson.

Adding to the drama, ESPN's Pablo Torre recently claimed on his podcast that Belichick's family is "deeply worried" about how Hudson might damage his reputation, NY Post said.

The reporter even tied Hudson to an old Ring camera video from a 2023 Airbnb stay. Hudson responded with a since-deleted post calling his reporting "slanderous and defamatory."

Before dating Hudson, Belichick was in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday. TMZ reported that Hudson and Holliday had a tense run-in at a Nantucket holiday party last year.