Tom Felton is returning to Hogwarts — this time on a New York stage.

Producers said on Thursday that the 36-year-old actor would be returning to his role as Draco Malfoy for the Broadway run of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." This takes place 19 years after the events of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

Felton broke the news while appearing on NBC's "Today" show, saying, "It's very much a pinch-me situation," he said. "I keep thinking I'm dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes, as a father this time, in a new story."

Felton's debut in the Broadway version of the Wizarding World will begin on Nov. 11 at the Lyric Theatre, with a 19-week engagement scheduled.

Best known for portraying the cunning Slytherin in all eight "Harry Potter" films, Felton described the return as deeply personal.

"Being a part of the 'Harry Potter' films has been one of the greatest honors of my life," he told "Today."

"Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in 'Cursed Child' this fall, I'll also be the exact age Draco is in the play."

"The play is such an independent story from the 'Potter' films that I grew up with," Felton said.

"So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it's very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I know him quite well as a kid. I don't know him that well as an adult. So that's the exciting challenge ahead for me."

Fans Are Divided

Though the show's team seems to be excited about Felton's return, the response online was divided. Some applauded the casting for its emotional weight, while others wondered if it was now below the actor's pay grade.

One commenter wrote on social media:

he has maybe the most depressing career of all time https://t.co/pIji7cWiIq — oscar (@_onthewayjay) June 5, 2025

Another said:

bro needs to move on — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) June 5, 2025

A third opined:

He is the only member of the original Harry Potter cast who hasn’t moved on 😭 — Joe (@hzjoe03) June 5, 2025

Another wrote:

kind of sad that he doesn’t get any other opportunities to exist outside of this role… even the top 3 kids have been able to shake their HP characters and do other stuff — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) June 5, 2025

According to a fifth:

I feel so sad knowing he won’t part ways with JK despite her active oppression against the trans community — billy maguire (@thebillsontour) June 5, 2025

Some fans did come to Felton's defense.

One person wrote:

The guy never even read the books before auditioning for the role, and yet he brought Draco Malfoy to life -- he's good at what he does. — Adir E Golan (@adiregolan) June 5, 2025

Another said:

Why do people treat passion like it’s a pathology? He doesn't need to "move on." He’s just not ashamed to love what shaped him. — ♱ 𝔠𝔬𝔲𝔫𝔱 𝔬𝔫𝔶𝔵𝔦𝔠𝔠𝔞 ♱ (@onyxicca) June 5, 2025

A third tweeted:

"Cursed Child" will mark Felton's Broadway debut, but he has a theater résumé. He also appeared in West End productions of "2:22 A Ghost Story" and "A Child of Science."

In addition to the stage, Felton has performed in film and television roles such as "Rise of the Planet of the Apes", "The Flash" and "They Will Kill You."