Meghan Markle is set to expand her lifestyle brand As Ever into the hospitality sector, with plans that could include bed and breakfast accommodations, according to recent trademark filings.

The Duchess of Sussex has registered her brand for "hospitality services in the nature of provision of temporary accommodation" and "hospitality services in the nature of provision of food and drink," documents obtained by The Sun reveal.

These new trademark filings indicate Meghan's ambition to potentially establish hotels and restaurants under her growing lifestyle empire. The expansion aligns with the entertaining and hosting themes showcased in her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan." It also aligns with the comments she made in a previous interview.

"I want to really focus on the hospitality angle of As Ever, but as we take the learnings, we can understand what the customer's needs are seasonally," Meghan told Fast Company in a recent interview.

The hospitality move comes less than a week after Meghan announced that As Ever will be restocking some of its popular products, which sold out within 45 minutes during their initial April launch. The original collection included items such as raspberry spread, wildflower honey, and herbal teas.

Meghan has been actively building her business portfolio since launching As Ever earlier this year. The brand experienced early trademark challenges, including issues with its original name "American Riviera Orchard" and similarities to an existing clothing brand also called "As Ever."

Meghan's entrepreneurial ambitions extend beyond her hospitality plans. She has built a business portfolio through Archewell Inc., an entity she founded in 2020 alongside Prince Harry. The foundation houses both nonprofit initiatives and commercial ventures spanning media production, audio content, and consumer goods. Central to this is her $100 million Netflix partnership under Archewell Productions, which has yielded five projects since 2020.

The streaming giant's upcoming renewal decision looms large, with industry insiders noting CEO Ted Sarandos remains a staunch supporter despite mixed reception to recent offerings like the lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. Notably, Netflix's consumer products division has partnered directly with Meghan's As Ever brand, facilitating its rapid sell-out success through cross-promotional strategies.

Additionally, she has launched the Spotify-exclusive Archetypes podcast (2022), which faced criticism for perceived self-focus, as well as Lemonada Media-produced Confessions of a Female Founder (2025).