Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt may be more than happy about expecting their first child together, however, life away from the cameras isn't as happy as their loved-up pregnancy announcement suggested. The comedian and girlfriend have been at loggerheads in recent weeks, has source close to them told.

"They've been fighting a lot," the insider told The US Sun, describing their arguments as increasingly intense. "It's getting out of control." The situation reportedly escalated to the point where they began secretly recording each other during disputes.

While New York, where the couple lives, allows one-party consent for recordings, a second source urged caution about jumping to conclusions, saying, "There are a lot of pressures around first-time parents... hopefully, folks can let them enjoy this special time in peace."

Strained Moments & Time Apart

Although the pregnancy news was met with excitement by fans, Hewitt's absence from Davidson's recent movie premiere raised eyebrows. The "Saturday Night Live" alum walked the red carpet solo at The Home premiere, while Hewitt opted for a girls' night at a WNBA game across town.

The couple's relationship has progressed quickly. They were first linked in early 2025, made their red carpet debut in May, and publicly announced the pregnancy on July 16 with a sweet Instagram post. In it, Hewitt joked, "Welp, now everyone knows we had sex."

Despite their alleged recent strains, Davidson has sung praises of how excited he is to be a father. "It's my dream to be a dad," he said in an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

Sobriety, Pressure, and New Beginnings

Behind the comedy, Davidson has been candid about the challenges of sobriety and fatherhood. Speaking on Fallon's show, he admitted, "That's what I was nervous about... maybe I was so high, I thought I was good." But now, nearly a year sober, he says he feels "sharper and more aware."

He has also recently gushed that he couldn't wait to "take care of something and show it the childhood I didn't have."

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/XseId6897h — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 23, 2025

Davidson has struggled with mental health, going to rehab multiple times, once for post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. But those in his inner circle say he is in a better headspace and is ready to usher in a new path.

Davidson and Hewitt may be under the pump but they are said to be readying themselves for the baby together. "They live together now and are starting to get things ready," said a source.

The pair's baby is expected this winter.