Actor John Stamos is standing by longtime friend and "Full House" co-star Lori Loughlin following her recent separation from husband Mossimo Giannulli, and he's not holding back on who he thinks is to blame.

Speaking on the "Good Guys" podcast on Monday, Stamos, 62, shared that he's known Loughlin, 61, for over four decades and described her as "a saint."

According to US Magazine, the actor expressed sadness over her current struggles, including the end of her 27-year marriage and the fallout from the 2019 college admissions scandal.

"I'm just heartbroken for her right now," Stamos said. "She's just devastated. For a girl who's lived her life really well — a good person, a good mother, a good wife — to be thrown into this, it's just heartbreaking."

While he spoke warmly of Loughlin, Stamos had much harsher words for her estranged husband.

Referring to Giannulli, 62, as "a terrible narcissist," Stamos claimed Loughlin endured years of hardship in the marriage. He said, "She put up with a lot over the years with this guy."

John Stamos is going to bat for Lori Loughlin -- framing her as the true victim in the wild 2019 college admissions scandal, and dumping the whole mess on her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli. https://t.co/0MS0foMium



🎥: Good Guys Podcast pic.twitter.com/AWmbmoSm72 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 20, 2025

John Stamos: Lori Loughlin Didn't Deserve Prison

Stamos also reflected on Loughlin's role in the college admissions case, which led to both her and Giannulli serving time in prison. He strongly suggested that Giannulli was the one responsible.

"I know for a fact it was all him," he said. "She didn't deserve to be dragged through that."

The scandal, which broke in 2019, involved the couple paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California under false athletic profiles, People said.

Though both pleaded guilty in 2020, Stamos continues to defend Loughlin's involvement. "She's not a liar," he said. "She didn't even know what was going on. She told me, 'Mossimo handles all that stuff.'"

Loughlin spent two months in federal prison, while Giannulli served five.

In addition to their sentences, the couple faced significant fines and fulfilled their required community service hours.Through it all, Stamos said he remained by Loughlin's side, offering support.

The actor also hinted that Giannulli's behavior played a role in the split. Stamos shared that Giannulli's actions deeply affected her and made it clear that he has no plans to speak with him again.

"I pray that he realizes what he had," he said. "She always made things better. She cleaned everything up."