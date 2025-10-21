President Donald Trump is considering commuting the prison sentence of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs after just 13 months behind bars, according to a senior White House official.

If granted, the rapper could be released from prison within 24 hours.

Diddy, 55, is currently serving a 50-month sentence for violating the federal Mann Act, which prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activities, TMZ reported.

He was convicted on two counts and began his prison term over a year ago.

Although Combs still has nearly three years left to serve—even with time credits—his legal team reached out to the White House just days after his sentencing to request a presidential pardon.

Trump has since confirmed he is aware of the request, saying from the Oval Office, "A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon."

A source close to the matter told reporters that Trump is "vacillating" on the decision, facing pushback from some of his staff.

However, the source added, "Trump will do what he wants," and emphasized that the former president could act as early as this week.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is considering commuting Diddy’s sentence as early as this week, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/cA7gf1YT2a — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 21, 2025

Donald Trump Pardon Could Free Diddy Instantly

Legal expert Chad D. Cummings explained what a pardon would mean for Combs.

"If Trump pardons Diddy, the conviction disappears and the sentence ends," Cummings told The Mirror US.

"He would no longer be considered guilty of the federal offense, and the Bureau of Prisons would be directed to process his release."

Cummings also noted that while a pardon doesn't mean Combs is legally innocent, it does completely cancel the punishment.

"It nullifies the punishment," he said. "Worst-case, red tape or security concerns might delay release by several days, but the political optics would likely accelerate things."

Trump has shown a willingness to use his clemency powers in recent weeks. Just last Friday, he commuted the sentence of former Congressman George Santos.

Though Diddy supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election, insiders say that hasn't stopped Trump from considering mercy. "It's now squarely on the table," the White House source said.

If the pardon is granted, it cannot be undone. "Federal pardons are final. No court can overturn them. No prosecutor or victim can challenge them," Cummings explained.