Halle Berry isn't holding back when it comes to addressing her past with ex-husband Eric Benét.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, the 58-year-old spoke out about her romantic past.

"I had one husband who said he was a sex addict, but I don't f*****g believe that s**t," the Cleveland, Ohio, native said. While she didn't name Benét directly, it's well-known that the singer-songwriter sought treatment for sex addiction in 2002.

The pair tied the knot in 2001 after two years of dating, but split just two years later in 2003.

At the time of their separation, Berry released a statement to 'Entertainment Weekly' saying, "Eric and I have had marital problems for some time now and have tried to work things out together. However, at this point, I feel we need time apart to reevaluate our union."

Rumors swirled that Benét's alleged sex addiction and infidelity played a significant role in the breakdown of their marriage.

In 2004, Benét, 57, publicly denied being a sex addict, telling ABC News, "I am not a sex addict. I am a person who... through a series of emotional events, troubles, challenges, made some really, really stupid, painful mistakes."

Since then, he has remarried, tying the knot with Manuela Testolini in 2011, with whom he shares two daughters, Lucia Bella and Amoura Luna.

Meanwhile, Berry, 58, moved on with model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares her daughter Nahla. Their relationship was fraught with legal disputes over custody, with Berry being ordered to pay Aubry $16,000 a month in child support. After that, Berry married French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013, and the two welcomed their son, Maceo, before divorcing in 2016.

Currently, Berry is in a relationship with musician Van Hunt, whom she began dating in 2020. She has called Hunt the "love of her life."