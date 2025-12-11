Amanda Seyfried is standing firm after facing major backlash for calling political activist Charlie Kirk "hateful" shortly after his shocking death.

The actress, 40, said she will not apologize for her comments and stressed that what she wrote was based on real quotes and public statements.

Speaking to Who What Wear for an interview published Wednesday, Seyfried said, "I'm not f–king apologizing... I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes."

She added that she is free to have an opinion, and she felt her statement was factual.

Kirk, 31, died on Sept. 10 after he was shot while speaking on stage at Utah Valley University during a stop on his American Comeback Tour.

Soon after, Seyfried reacted to an Instagram post that highlighted some of Kirk's controversial comments on abortion, immigration, and race. According to USA Today, using her verified account, she wrote, "He was hateful."

The actress also re-shared another post to her Instagram Stories that read, "You can't invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating," which many people believed was aimed at Kirk.

Almost immediately, she was hit with waves of online criticism, including users calling for boycotts of her movies.

Amanda Seyfried Defends Herself

Some commenters accused her of justifying Kirk's murder. One user wrote that they would "never see another one of her movies," while another insisted she should lose her job, PageSix reported.

Seyfried said she even received worried messages from friends and felt concerns for her family's safety as anger grew online.

Not long after, she clarified her stance in another Instagram post, saying she was not trying to "add fuel to the fire."

Instead, she wanted to encourage "spirited discourse" about Kirk's legacy. She explained, "I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk's murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable."

She reminded followers that no one deserves violence and pointed out that the country is already grieving "too many senseless and violent deaths."

Seyfried told Who What Wear that she briefly considered deleting her comment but chose not to.

She said that using Instagram again helped her "get her voice back" after feeling like her words had been twisted.

The actress also noted her frustration with the political climate, saying she struggles watching "harmful" people gain influence.