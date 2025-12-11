"Below Deck" star Fraser Olender is recovering after a vaping-related heart attack, and he is now urging fans to quit the habit for good.

His boyfriend, Matt Rogers, shared the update during Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," telling viewers that Olender is "doing a lot better."

According to US Magazine, Rogers added, "I know a lot of people are watching that care about him. Thank you so much," before looking into the camera and warning, "Don't do it. Throw it away."

Olender, 33, had revealed last week that he was rushed to a hospital in London after suddenly suffering severe chest pain and trouble breathing.

He said doctors kept him for a week to study the damage and find out what caused the emergency.

In his Instagram post, he explained that specialists told him he had "vape poisoning," also known as EVALI, which stands for E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury.

Fraser Olender Reveals Near-Fatal Heart Attack

According to Olender, something inside his vape triggered a coronary artery vasospasm, which made the arteries around his heart clamp down.

He shared that this spasm stopped enough blood from reaching his heart and caused an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI, PageSix reported.

The heart attack didn't happen because of a blockage but because his heart suddenly stopped getting enough oxygen.

Olender said the pain lasted for 24 hours and was so strong that even two rounds of morphine didn't help.

Doctors eventually gave him the strongest pain medicine allowed in the emergency room, but it only lowered the pain from a ten to a seven.

He admitted he could have died and called his vaping habit "ridiculously stupid."

The Bravo star said he has not touched a vape since the heart attack and does not plan to ever use one again.

He shared his story in hopes of getting others to rethink vaping, saying the experience was "not cute, not even for the plot."

He also noted one unexpected surprise: after nearly three weeks without vaping, his skin looked clearer and brighter.

Olender thanked fans for their support and urged everyone to take their health seriously. "Love you all, be safe, put your health first," he wrote while sharing photos from his hospital stay.