Sir Ian McKellen missed the world premiere of Steven Soderbergh's new film "The Christophers" at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, following medical advice from his doctors.

The 86-year-old actor was advised against flying for health reasons, though specific details about his condition were not disclosed.

"Better safe than sorry," McKellen said in a pre-recorded video message that played before the screening at the Princess of Wales Theatre. The veteran actor explained that his "medical advisers" recommended he avoid travel, leading to his absence from what was expected to be a significant promotional appearance for the film.

McKellen's decision to skip the premiere appears connected to ongoing health concerns stemming from a serious stage accident in June 2024. During a performance of "Player Kings" at London's Noël Coward Theatre, the actor fell off the stage during a fight scene, sustaining a fractured wrist and chipped vertebrae. The incident occurred when his foot became caught in a chair, causing him to slide across newspapers scattered on the stage before tumbling into the audience.

The fall left McKellen in a neck brace and with his right hand in a splint for several weeks. He credited his padded Falstaff costume with preventing more serious injuries to his ribs and other joints, saying, "I've had a lucky escape really." The accident forced him to withdraw from the remaining "Player Kings" performances and subsequent tour dates.

In his video message to the Toronto audience, McKellen reminisced about his last visit to the city in 1999, when he was filming "X-Men," in which he played the role of Magneto. He encouraged festival-goers to spread the word about the film, asking, "If you enjoy it, will you tell your friends? That's partly what festivals are about, isn't it?"

"The Christophers" is a dark comedy directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon. The film stars McKellen as Julian Sklar, a crotchety painter whose estranged children, played by Jessica Gunning and James Corden, hire a forger, portrayed by Michaela Coel, to complete his unfinished works in order to secure a larger inheritance. The movie was filmed in London in February 2025 and marks McKellen's most substantial role in recent years.

Despite McKellen's absence, the premiere proceeded with director Soderbergh, screenwriter Solomon, and co-stars Coel and Gunning in attendance. The audience responded positively to the film, which is seeking distribution after its festival debut. Coel praised working with McKellen during the production, calling him "the loveliest soul" and describing their on-screen relationship as particularly meaningful.

McKellen's health remains a priority as he continues his recovery, though he is expected to return to the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" film where he will reprise his Magneto role. The actor has not provided specific updates about his current condition beyond following his medical team's recommendations regarding travel restrictions.