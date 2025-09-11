Marvel star Tom Holland recently revealed the real reason he changes his "Spider-Man" suit every two weeks while filming.

The 29-year-old British actor said that the suits he wears "definitely" do get musty after wearing them, which means a new one is needed about every two weeks. Holland mentioned that the suits develop an unpleasant odor over time from being used on the set of the films, leading to frequent replacements during production.

Holland is currently filming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the fourth solo "Spider-Man" movie, where he stars as Peter Parker. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The actor has been the lead role in the "Spider-Man" films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016 and described the character as feeling like "an old pal."

The latest installment in the franchise is the first time he has had a notable role in shaping the story creatively, aiming to bring fans a "Spider-Man" story worthy of their time and appreciation.

The actor also said that he actively studies fan feedback online to understand what viewers want from the "Spider-Man" franchise. He continuously collaborates with Marvel and the filmmakers to ensure the new movie reflects fan desires while respecting Peter Parker's character deeply. Holland expressed gratitude for his fans' loyalty, emphasizing that their time and attention are valuable, not just their financial support through ticket sales.

Regarding the suit changes, Holland's remark came up during the discussion about his new role as a Prada global ambassador and his upcoming movie. He casually mentioned that the "Spider-Man" outfit could get pretty smelly from regular wear on set, which explains the bi-weekly replacements.

While many superhero suits require extensive maintenance during filming, Holland's comment highlighted the practical challenge actors face wearing tight, high-performance costumes for long filming days.

In summary, the frequent "Spider-Man" suit changes primarily result from the suit becoming "musty" due to heavy use during filming. The British actor's sincere connection to the role and his effort to honor both the character and the fans make his insights especially interesting as the new "Spider-Man" film approaches release.