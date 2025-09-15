Mike Wolfe, the 61-year-old star and producer of History Channel's "American Pickers," and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, were hospitalized following a serious car accident that occurred Friday evening in Columbia, Tennessee.

The couple was traveling in a vintage blue car when the collision happened, leaving their vehicle severely damaged with a shattered windshield, crumpled hood, and hanging bumper.

Wolfe announced the accident to his Instagram followers on Saturday. He shared photos of the extensively damaged vehicle and asked fans to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Cline, 46, sustained significantly more severe injuries than Wolfe in the crash. According to her Instagram posts, she suffered a broken jaw in multiple places, broken ribs, a fractured sternum, a collapsed lung, and substantial swelling on her spine. She revealed that her jaw hit the car's dashboard during the collision and will require her mouth to be wired shut as part of her recovery process.

Representatives for Wolfe confirmed that while he has been discharged from the hospital with only minor bruising, Cline remains hospitalized and is scheduled for multiple surgeries this week. Doctors are waiting for the spinal swelling to reduce before proceeding with the operations. Despite the severity of her injuries, medical professionals expect Cline to make a full recovery.

The couple has been dating since 2021, following Wolfe's divorce from his ex-wife Jodi Faeth, with whom he shares a 13-year-old daughter. Wolfe has been the face of "American Pickers" since the show's debut in 2010, where he travels across America searching for antiques and collectibles. The show has aired for 27 seasons on the History Channel.

Cline, a model and former contestant on The WB's "Beauty and the Geek," documented their recovery on social media, sharing images of herself wearing a neck brace while Wolfe remained by her bedside. She also posted that her sister Shannon was notified of the accident through her phone's emergency contact feature and was able to locate them at the hospital.

Wolfe expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans in a follow-up post. The accident comes during a transitional period for Wolfe, who recently closed his Nashville Antique Archaeology store after 15 years in business to pursue a slower pace of life in Iowa.