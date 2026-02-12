"Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek has died at 48 after a years-long battle with colorectal cancer, and his family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to address severe financial strain.

Van Der Beek's death was confirmed on Wednesday by his wife, Kimberly, who shared a public statement announcing that the actor died earlier that day. She described his final days as marked by courage and grace and asked for privacy as the family mourns. The actor, best known for playing Dawson Leery on the hit 1990s teen drama "Dawson's Creek," was 48 years old.

According to multiple reports, Van Der Beek had been living with stage 3 colorectal cancer for several years before his death, according to NPR. He first revealed his diagnosis publicly in 2024, telling media outlets that the illness came as a shock because he felt healthy and had no major warning signs.

He underwent surgery and treatment while continuing to work and share updates about his health journey, later appearing on television in late 2025 to say he was feeling "fortunate" despite the diagnosis.

In the wake of his death, Kimberly and close friends have turned to crowdfunding to help support her and the couple's six children. The GoFundMe page explains that the cost of Van Der Beek's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family "out of funds" and unsure if they can stay in their home, Yahoo News reported.

Organizers say the money raised will go toward basic living expenses, outstanding bills, and the children's education as the family adjusts to life without him.

The fundraiser also pays tribute to Van Der Beek as a devoted husband and father who "touched the lives of everyone around him." The actor and Kimberly married in 2010 and share six children: daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

Fans and colleagues have been sharing condolences online, remembering his work on "Dawson's Creek," films like "Varsity Blues," and his openness about his cancer battle in recent years, as per the Washington Post.