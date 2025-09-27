A former employee of actor Rob Lowe has quietly dropped a lawsuit that accused him of wrongful termination and wage violations.

The legal battle began in July 2023, when the woman, who said she worked as Lowe's estate manager, filed a complaint seeking over $100,000 in damages, US Magazine reported.

She alleged retaliation, disability discrimination, unpaid wages, and failure to provide accommodations for a medical condition.

On September 23, 2025, the employee officially dismissed all claims in court. The judge approved the request the same day, bringing the case to a quiet close. No settlement details were disclosed.

According to the initial lawsuit, the woman claimed she worked long hours, including weekends, while managing Lowe's estate beginning in January 2022.

She said she was terminated in July 2022, just days after submitting a doctor's note recommending a one-month leave for medical treatment.

In response, Lowe, 61, denied all allegations. His attorney, Maribeth Annaguey, argued the woman never informed Lowe or his staff of her condition in a meaningful way.

"She failed to disclose the nature or scope of her disability," the legal team stated. "She simply stopped reporting to work and ignored repeated phone calls."

Lowe's legal response also claimed that the woman was an exempt employee, not eligible for overtime, and failed to perform her duties with "ordinary care and diligence."

"She demanded a month off but refused to engage in any dialogue or accommodation process," the actor's team said.

This isn't the first time Lowe has faced legal action from household employees. In 2008, he successfully fought two lawsuits from former nannies, both of which were dismissed.

According to MovieGuide, the timing of the lawsuit's dismissal comes just as Lowe is preparing for a major return to television. He's set to star in "THE RAM," a workplace romantic comedy coming to ABC.

In the upcoming series, Lowe plays a sports talk show host who falls for his new producer.

The show is executive produced by Colin Cowherd and Peyton Manning and created under 20th Television's partnership with Manning's Omaha Productions.

With "THE RAM," ABC hopes to expand its comedy lineup beyond "Abbott Elementary" and "Shifting Gears." The network is also developing a "Scrubs" reboot.

Though a release date has not yet been announced, "THE RAM" is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.