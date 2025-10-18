Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson on Friday lambasted Netflix's new series "Boots" as "woke garbage," marking an unusually public rebuke of a streaming drama by the Department of Defense.

When asked about the show, Wilson framed the criticism as part of the military's broader effort to restore what he termed the "warrior ethos" under President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, contrasting it with Netflix's "ideological agenda" and content aimed at "their audience and children."​

Wilson stressed that the U.S. military's standards are "rigorous, uniform, and sex-neutral" because "the weight of a rucksack or a person is indifferent to whether they are male, female, gay, or straight." He added, "We refuse to lower our standards to appease an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix, whose leadership continually produces and promotes woke garbage to their audience and youth."​

"Boots" debuted on Netflix on October 9 and is inspired by Greg Cope White's memoir "The Pink Marine." It follows Cameron Cope (portrayed by Miles Heizer), a closeted teenager from Louisiana who enlists in the Marines during the early 1990s, four years before the implementation of the landmark Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy. The series explores Cope's struggle to reconcile his identity with the military's then-strict ban on openly gay service members, while also depicting the bonds forged in boot camp and the physical and emotional challenges recruits endure.​

Creators worked with former Marines and military advisers to ensure authentic depictions of 1990s Marine life. Early critical response has been positive: "Boots" holds a 93% critics' rating on review aggregator sites, with praise for its heartfelt storytelling and historical perspective.​

Netflix declined to comment on the Pentagon's remarks when reached by multiple outlets. The streamer has faced similar conservative backlash in recent years, most notably over content featuring transgender characters and LGBTQ themes, which led to calls for subscriber cancellations from high-profile critics.​

Analysts note that Pentagon officials rarely critique entertainment content so directly, making this intervention notable. Advocates for LGBTQ representation in media argue that shows like "Boots" offer valuable insight into historical injustices and help foster empathy among viewers. Meanwhile, supporters of Hegseth's approach view the criticism as consistent with efforts to depoliticize military readiness and resist perceived cultural trends.

As "Boots" continues to perform strongly in Netflix's Top 10 rankings, the Pentagon's statement underscores the widening culture war over representation and ideological influence in popular entertainment. Whether this dispute influences future military-media relations remains to be seen.