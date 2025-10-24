The Actors' Equity Association and the Broadway League finalized a tentative three-year contract on October 18, successfully preventing a potential strike that could have shuttered Broadway productions.

The agreement emerged after extensive mediation sessions that concluded early Saturday morning, following weeks of tense negotiations. The deal represents a major resolution for the union representing more than 51,000 stage actors, singers, dancers, and stage managers on Broadway and touring productions.​

Under the new contract, actors and stage managers will receive a three percent annual salary increase over the three years. The minimum weekly salary for performers will immediately rise from the current $2,638 to approximately $2,717, with that figure increasing by three percent each year through the contract's duration. Actors performing as swings, who cover multiple roles in productions, will see an additional six percent increase applied on top of their base salary.​

Beyond wage improvements, the agreement prioritizes healthcare access and security for workers. The Broadway League, the trade association representing producers and theater owners, will increase its weekly contributions to the Equity-League Health Fund from the current $150 per employee to $175, with an additional $25 increase each year over the three-year term.

Union representatives emphasized that securing healthcare contributions was a critical priority during negotiations, as members had raised concerns about the fund's financial viability and the risk that existing contribution levels could force workers to lose coverage or family plans.​

The tentative agreement also addresses additional worker concerns, including improved scheduling practices and enhanced access to physical therapy, issues that union negotiators had prioritized throughout discussions.

Al Vincent Jr., Actors' Equity's Executive Director and lead negotiator, stated that the package represented substantial overall financial gains when considering all components together, noting that the combination of salary increases and health fund contributions created a comprehensive benefit for union members.​

The union membership, comprising approximately 51,000 members, had the opportunity to vote on the agreement until October 30 to determine final ratification. This preliminary agreement paved the way for similar negotiations with the American Federation of Musicians Local 802, representing Broadway's 1,200 musicians, who finalized their own tentative three-year deal with the Broadway League on October 23, just hours before a scheduled strike was set to commence.